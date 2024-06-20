Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been approved for two supermarkets directly next to each other in a Derbyshire village, close to the A50.

The rival plans, from Aldi and for an undisclosed supermarket respectively, would be built on neighbouring plots in Derby Road, Hilton.

Both plans were approved by South Derbyshire District Council after much deliberation about the potential cumulative traffic impact on the burgeoning village.

Traffic data carried out by Hilton Parish Council, passed to Derbyshire County Council and the applicants at a late hour, are said to show a 20 to 30 per cent higher level of traffic than had been assessed by the applicants’ experts.

This is what the new retail block could look like

Meanwhile, the impact of both schemes is said to be an increase of 14 per cent on existing traffic, the meeting was told.

County council officials, assessing the data and cumulative impact of the proposed supermarkets, have concluded that the traffic impact would not have a “significant adverse” impact and could be accommodated safely.

Cllr Grahame Andrew, who represents Hilton on the district council, said the data from the prospective developers, and assurance from the county council, did not match the “lived experience of residents”.

Cllr Mark Coney, parish council chairman, said the authority objected to the two competing schemes but was not opposed to the concepts of each project, just their impact on traffic and the environment.

One application, from Trenport Investments, was for a supermarket covering 1,949 square metres in floor space, along with an adjacent drive-through coffee shop, along with eight office units for small businesses.

The second application, from Aldi, was for a supermarket covering 1,786 square metres in floor space.

Sean McGrath, speaking on behalf of Trenport, said they had sought to cooperate with Aldi – who had objected to their application – over a potential shared access for the two sites.

However, he said Aldi declined this approach and could not be forced to share vehicle access, so there would remain two different access points off Derby Road, within metres of each other.

Mr McGrath said: “Aldi has objected but this is a commercial objection. They want to maintain their monopoly in Hilton.”

The access for the Trenport site would form a fourth arm off the existing Derby Road roundabout, 80 metres from the A50 slip road roundabouts.

Cllr Andrew said: “Hilton is officially the fastest growing small town in England and Wales, according to the Office for National Statistics.

“My concern is both businesses will be too successful and traffic will be even worse than predicted.”

Cllr Amy Wheelton said the proposed Trenport site was “top of the welly wet” when councillors visited, with a significant section under water, saying “it is incredibly wet, I can’t get over that”.

She said that more than a quarter of the site was land assessed as best and most versatile agricultural land, and would be better used for grazing.

Cllr Wheelton said there was no business plan to support the scheme, the site was outside the settlement boundary and not within council policies for this sort of development and should be deferred until the next Local Plan – to be submitted next summer.

Cllr Jayne Davies said the businesses, including the access points for both schemes, would be too close to residents in Talbot Mews, who she said could have significant issues getting in and out of their homes.

She dubbed the land a “boggy wasteland” and that it ought to be left undeveloped.

Cllr Dan Corbin said there were similar concerns over traffic when the Aldi in Chellaston, also off an A50 roundabout, was being debated, but said those issues “haven’t actually manifested themselves”.

The Trenport application was approved by 10 votes for and three votes against.

Nick Hardy, on behalf of Aldi, said the German supermarket chain had been operating in Hilton for 10 years and was keen to continue this through relocation from its Huntspill Road store.

The Huntspill Road store does not have sufficient parking, he said, leading to people parking on surrounding roads, and that the operator wanted to avoid this with a new larger site.

He said, if approved, the company would aim to open the new supermarket by June 2025.

Councillors said there should be a pedestrian and cycling link between the two supermarkets and this was to be explored by council officers outside of the meetings.