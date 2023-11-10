PKF Smith Cooper Systems donates £500 to Derby Museum of Making after flood devastation

PKF Smith Cooper Systems, an award-winning Sage business partner with its head office in Derby, has continued its commitment to helping local companies by donating £500 to the city’s Museum of Making, which was recently hit by floods.

PKF Smith Cooper Systems has had various previous experience dealing with the Museum – its ground-floor Italian Mill was the venue for their Christmas party in 2022, as well as previous years, creating many fond memories. It was also one of the locations where PKF Smith Cooper Systems used the superb meeting facilities on numerous occasions. Sadly, the Italian Mill was one of the rooms worst hit by the flooding caused by Storm Babet in October 2023.

Though repairs haven’t yet been fully costed, the Museum has set up a fundraising appeal. Recognizing the Museum’s integral role in the local community, PKF Smith Cooper Systems has donated £500 towards the repair efforts.

PKF Smith Cooper Systems, Managing Director, Chris Smith said,

“We have had various positive dealings with the team at the Museum over the last few years; it’s always been a pleasure to deal with them and to use their excellent facilities. Outside of work, I, along with many family members and friends of all ages, have also used these facilities for everything from a nice lunch to the monthly vintage clothes sale, and a Saturday club night. We were absolutely gutted to see the news of the flood damage and are delighted to make a small contribution to help the team get back up and running as soon as possible.”

About PKF Smith Cooper Systems: Founded in 2014, PKF Smith Cooper Systems is a Sage Business Partner, based in Derby. They work across the UK, in multiple industries, to implement Sage's business accounting software into companies of all shapes and sizes. The company has a proud track record of supporting the local community, including lots of work with local food banks and sponsoring various junior sports teams.