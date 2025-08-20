PKF Smith Cooper Systems continues to expand with five new hires

PKF SCS

Award Winning Sage business partner, PKF SCS, continues to grow its team in 2025 with five new team members! Since January 2025, we have welcomed 5 new team members across various departments to support our continued expansion and maintain both customer and employee satisfaction. Marty Duke, Kim Stone, John Dunn, Andrew Shippen and Dave Clark will take up roles across Support and Consultancy, Sales and Development.

Marty Duke joins PKF SCS as a new Sales Development Representative. Prior to joining us, he has worked in a variety of sales roles, including as Regional Sales Manager at a chartered accountancy firm. Marty’s favourite aspect of his work is communicating with clients and prospective customers and helping them find the right service for their business.

John Dunn joins us as a Sage 200 Consultant. John has previously worked with Sage 200 and Sage CRM as a Support Consultant. He finds it interesting working with companies in fascinating industries that he otherwise wouldn’t know or talk about. In his new role, John is looking forward to working alongside the experienced team and learning from them.

Dave Clark joins PKF SCS as a Sage 200 Developer. Over the last 20 years, he has worked with Sage and a Sage Business Partner, specialising in software support, development support, software development, and team management, predominantly with Sage 200. He is looking forward to bringing his extensive experience to PKF SCS and work in Sage 200 software development.

Kim Stone joins our team as a Sage 200 Support Consultant. Prior to joining us at PKF SCS, Kim worked in an Accounts Assistance Role, providing support to the finance team for the last 12 years. Her favourite aspects of working in support is problem solving and being able to provide solutions to help her customers.

Andrew Shippen joins us as a Sage 200 Consultant. Andrew has previously worked at Sage on the Support Team, with his role primarily around Report Designer support and Sage’s Report Design service. He also has experience in the world of consultancy at a Sage Business Partner and at Sicon, dealing with reports, dashboards, and reporting queries.