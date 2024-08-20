Pinelog welcomes new member of the sales team
She joins the long-standing family owned business as a sales administrator, bringing over 15 years of experience within construction and sales administration to Pinelog.
In her new role, Jessica will be supporting Pinelog’s busy sales team in managing customer enquiries and ensuring a seamless experience for clients from their initial contact through to the completion of their luxury timber lodge purchase.
Jessica joins Pinelog from the hospitality industry where she worked as a General Manager. Prior to working in hospitality Jessica worked for a large building material supplier of sustainable materials for 14 years. The role at Pinelog has enabled Jessica to return to an industry she knows and loves as well as have a better work life balance now that she has a young daughter.
She explained: "The job role at Pinelog sounded amazing and was exactly what I was looking for. Pinelog is a fantastic family-run local business, and it's wonderful to be part of a tight-knit team again. I'm absolutely loving it. It's a great environment to work in."
Nick Grayson, Chairman of Pinelog Group, welcomed Jessica to the team, saying, "We are delighted to have Jessica join us. Her extensive experience in sales administration and her enthusiasm for the industry make her a great addition to our growing team."
Jessica is the latest addition to Pinelog’s sales team headed by Judy Barwell. Earlier this year Lucy Wood re-joined the team as sales manager following a seven year career break to raise her young family. Pinelog prides itself on its parent-friendly work environment across the company, including its manufacturing facility in Chesterfield.
Pinelog, now in its fiftieth year, relocated to a larger site in Chesterfield which has facilitated an increase in production capacity, allowing for greater innovation and efficiency in their manufacturing process.
