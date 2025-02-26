Pinelog welcomes Darrell Fisher as new Production Manager

Chesterfield-based Pinelog, a leading UK manufacturer of luxury timber lodges, has appointed Darrell Fisher as Production Manager.

Darrell brings 34 years of experience in the holiday homes, lodges, and motorhome sectors to his new role, having previously worked with the Swift Group Ltd, one of the UK’s largest leisure vehicle manufacturers. Beginning his career as an apprentice cabinet maker, Darrell has gained experience across the industry, from hands-on craftsmanship to strategic leadership, culminating in his role as Senior Production Manager at Swift.

“The stars aligned at just the right time,” Darrell explained. “I’d been thinking about a change for a while, and when I saw the role and spoke with Craig Morrison, Pinelog’s Operations Director, I knew it was the perfect fit. The scope of the role and the company’s vision for growth made it an easy decision.”

With extensive expertise in manufacturing, production management, and process improvement, Darrell is excited to bring his knowledge to Pinelog. His scope of work includes overseeing the transition from design to production, driving continuous improvement across manufacturing processes at the company’s Chesterfield site, managing delivery and installation, and ensuring exceptional customer satisfaction.

Impressed by Pinelog’s approach to craftsmanship and quality, Darrell said: “From day one, I’ve been impressed with the attention to detail and the traditional, hands-on building methods used for each lodge. The Pinelog production team are incredibly highly skilled and handcraft every aspect of the lodge from start to finish – unlike larger companies where teams often focus on smaller, segmented tasks. What they create is a credit to the exceptional skill and dedication of the team.”

In his new role Darrell will bring his skills to assisting with Pinelog’s journey to modernise and fine-tune its production processes while maintaining the brand’s legacy of quality. “I’m looking to introduce more contemporary techniques, strengthening the production team, and ensuring that Pinelog continues to exceed customer expectations as it grows,” explained Darrell.

Nick Grayson, Group Chairman, commented on Darrell’s appointment: “We’re delighted to welcome Darrell to the team. His wealth of experience and process-driven mindset are exactly what we need to take our manufacturing capabilities to the next level. With Darrell onboard, we’re confident that Pinelog will continue to set the standard for luxury timber lodge production in the UK.”

Pinelog is recognised as a pioneer in the holiday park sector. With a history spanning nearly 50 years, its timber lodges can be found on a number of award-winning holiday parks including Kelling Heath Holiday Park in Norfolk, Darwin Forest in the Peak District National Park and Mercia Marina in Derby.