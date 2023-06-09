The ‘coolest’ new tea shop is set to ‘make a splash’ when it opens this weekend.

Steve Smith and Phil Price launched Boba Shack on Cavendish Street in Chesterfield in 2022.

The business now has premises in Doncaster and Sheffield’s Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre, with its new Mansfield branch set to open in the town centre’s Four Seasons Shopping Centre tomorrow, Saturday.

DT photographer Brian Eyre was invited in to capture a sneak peak before it opens the doors to the public.

Phil, from Chesterfield, said the business idea came after his teenage daughter, Jessica, persuaded him to take her on numerous occasions to Sheffield’s Meadowhall Shopping Centre for her favourite bubble tea.

He said he was mainly a city-based treat and saw a gap in the market for bubble tea in large towns.

Philip said: “We are so excited to bring the business to Mansfield and cannot thank the Four Seasons team enough for all of their support.

“With 248,000 combinations of bubble tea and endless flavours – we hope shoppers enjoy our refreshing and diverse drinks.”

‘Boba’ refers to tapioca pearls, edible translucent spheres produced from tapioca, a starch made from the cassava root. These are included in all tea combinations.

Rebekah O’Neill, Four Seasons manager, said: “We’re very excited to welcome Boba Shack to Four Seasons. The reaction we have received to their arrival has been amazing.

“Phil and Steve have worked extremely hard to get the store ready for opening and we wish them the best of luck. We also can’t wait to try their famous bubble tea.”

The Mansfield base for the popular franchise will officially open on Saturday, June 10, from 9am.

1 . Endless combinations Staff member Phoebe Hibbotson, getting ready for the big opening this weekend. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Latest addition to Four Seasons Plenty of space for shoppers to sit. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Bright designs Colourful walls to reflect the colourful teas. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Something for everyone Next to Boots in Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 2