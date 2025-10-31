Picture perfect partnership 'the golden ticket' for Goldbox

Ashur Stanley

A Derby creative who has worked with global icons across film and photography, has joined forces with home grown creative media company, Goldbox Productions Ltd.

Award-winning photographer and videographer, Ashur Stanley who founded A S Studios, officially purchased a stake in the Derby-based creative media company, becoming one of its directors.

The move creates a strategic partnership, which strengthens Goldbox Productions’ position within the region’s thriving creative industry.

Ashur’s breadth of experience and his vast portfolio of clients is impressive, ranging from global music icons including Bananarama, Sugababes, Jess Glynne, Faithless, Simple Minds and Alison Moyet to UK companies such as East Midlands Railway, Jet2, Alton Towers and Trentbarton buses.

He said: "I’m excited to help shape Goldbox’s future and build on its current success in delivering standout projects across a range of media, we are also excited about a strategic partnership with University of Derby too."

Ashur’s experience in producing exceptional content in film, television, photography, and large-scale media production in the UK and overseas, combined with Goldbox’s existing reputation for innovative content creation promises to take this business to the next level of success.

Goldbox Productions Ltd was formed by four best friends who met whilst studying at the University of Derby.

They may have launched their business during the pandemic but that didn’t stifle their success, and they now boast a sizable portfolio of regional and national clients. A snapshot of their client list includes McDonald's, Arla, Experian, the NHS and The University of Nottingham.

Ashur said: “Derby and the wider Midlands have a vibrant and growing creative scene. The continued growth of A S Studios combined with the creative talents of Josh and James of Goldbox builds a media powerhouse collaboration.”

Goldbox Productions Ltd, said that Ashur’s arrival marks a strategic milestone in the business's growth journey, the continued expansion of its portfolio, and strengthening of its leadership team.

James Heaney and Joshua Spaticchia, directors at Goldbox, said: "We’re thrilled to welcome Ash Stanley as a new director and shareholder at Goldbox Productions.

“Ash brings a wealth of experience and creative expertise, along with a genuine passion for producing impactful video content. His reputation for delivering high-quality commercial work perfectly complements Goldbox’s specialism in cinematic storytelling, making this an incredibly exciting step forward for the company.

“Both Goldbox and Ash have built strong reputations as trusted names in the video production industry. Now, by joining forces, we’re combining two networks, two creative visions, and a shared drive to deliver the very best results for our clients.

“We’re confident that Ash’s presence will strengthen our team, enhance what we’re able to offer, and open new opportunities for growth and innovation as we continue building something truly special together."