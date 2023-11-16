East Midlands Chamber hosted the Derbyshire Business Awards which recognised world-class businesses from across our county.

Midland Lead, which supplies construction firms across the world with building products made from recycled lead, was crowned the Derbyshire Business of the Year by East Midlands Chamber.

The Swadlincote-based, family-run company – which produces more than 15,000 tonnes of lead per year – also won the Commitment to People Development category at the Derbyshire Business Awards, which was held on Friday, November 10 in association with headline partner Mazars.

The Derbyshire Business Awards recognised East Midlands Chamber members across 13 categories, ranging from Excellence in Innovation and Environmental Impact at organisational level through to individual honours for Entrepreneur of the Year and Apprentice of the Year, in addition to the overall Business of the Year winner.

Finalists, chosen by a judging panel of the Chamber’s senior leadership and board of directors, as well as sponsors, discovered their fate during a gala dinner attended by 350 people at Derbyshire County Cricket Club.

Scott Knowles, chief executive of East Midlands Chamber, said: “The winners of our Business Awards are testament to the resilience, ingenuity and hunger for growth within the Derbyshire business community, which never ceases to amaze.

“Despite some of the relentless challenges that have been thrown their way, our region’s businesses continue to find new ways of succeeding and contributing to the communities in which they are based.

“It’s always important to celebrate these achievements and shout about the great things happening right here in Derbyshire. We know it’s a fantastic place to do business and these organisations are shining examples.”

The Derbyshire Business Awards – one of three awards hosted by the Chamber, along with Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire – were hosted by former badminton world champion Gail Emms MBE and featured live entertainment from high-energy party band Central Avenue.

A raffle was held to raise funds for the Chamber Charitable Fund, which comprises president Stuart Dawkins’ three chosen charities for this year – Foundation Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Community Foundation, and Nottinghamshire Community Foundation.

Derbyshire Business of the Year: Midland Lead

Community Impact (sponsored by University of Derby) winner was Derventio Housing Trust, in Derby.

Excellence in Collaboration (sponsored by ITS Technology Group) was presented to Colleague Box and Blue Light Card. More than 80,000 NHS and emergency workers across the UK have been nominated for a special treat from the Derbyshire gifting company to thank them for their unwavering dedication.