Photos show iconic Chesterfield Hotel building reduced to rubble
The iconic Chesterfield Hotel building, which has been a landmark on the Chesterfield skyline for decades, has been reduced to rubble after demolition teams completed their work.
The hotel, which was also known as the Station Hotel previously, opened to guests in 1877, but had been empty for many years before the bulldozers moved in.
The site will be used as a temporary car park before long-term plans to develop the area are drawn up
Undefined: readMore
Page 1 of 4