The former hotel has now been reduced to rubble.

Photos show iconic Chesterfield Hotel building reduced to rubble

The iconic Chesterfield Hotel building, which has been a landmark on the Chesterfield skyline for decades, has been reduced to rubble after demolition teams completed their work.

By Phil Bramley
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 7:32 am

The hotel, which was also known as the Station Hotel previously, opened to guests in 1877, but had been empty for many years before the bulldozers moved in.

The site will be used as a temporary car park before long-term plans to develop the area are drawn up

1. Chesterfield Hotel

The former hotel site has been demolished, giving views across to the Waterside development

Photo: Dean Atkins

2. Chesterfield Hotel

Chesterfield Hotel, formerly the Station Hotel, opened in 1877 and closed in 2015, making it one of the town’s longest-running businesses.

Photo: Dean Atkins

3. Chesterfield Hotel

With the building now razed, there are views across to the railway station

Photo: Dean Atkins

4. Chesterfield Hotel

Contractors moved on site in May this year to start taking down the building, which has been a feature of the Chesterfield townscape for decades.

Photo: Dean Atkins

