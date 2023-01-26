PHOTO SPECIAL: These are the 19 empty shops in the heart of Chesterfield - what businesses would you like to see bring them to life again?

Chesterfield has always had a bustling high street, but the loss of major retailers including Eyres and the Co-op and Marks and Spencer moving from the centre has certainly affected the look of our town.

A Derbyshire Times reader, concerned about the number of empty shops on our high street, has submitted these photos.

Following the pandemic, the cost of living crisis and the rise in online shopping, high streets across the country are struggling.

The reader, who wanted to remain anonymous said: “Took these in about five minutes around this thriving town.”

Chesterfield Borough Council said plans are in the pipeline to boost Chesterfield’s high street.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, the council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “We are currently investing millions of pounds across the town centre with the aim of increasing footfall and ensuring businesses can thrive. This investment will help secure the future of Chesterfield town centre as a place to live, work, shop and socialise for generations to come.

“We regularly engage with commercial landlords in the town centre to encourage further investment and our property team also share enquiries from businesses with local agents to support new businesses opening in the town centre. We offer flexible rents and have been running a pop-up scheme in the Market Hall to encourage new businesses to start. Business rates are set by Government.

“There are several different business support packages that we actively promote and direct businesses to, these include the Vision Derbyshire start up scheme, the Digital High Street project, business workshops and direct support and advice from our team of expert advisors. We also work closely with key partners including East Midlands Chamber and Destination Chesterfield.

“Town centres across the country are struggling, the rise of internet shopping, the pandemic and current financial pressures all contribute to the decline of town centre shopping. We are investing in our town and working with partners to help create an attractive environment to shop. We need residents to support the businesses based in our town centre, because without support these businesses could disappear from our high street.”

Primitive Methodist Chapel The Gothic church, which has been a landmark in the town since 1881 is referred to as a 'heritage asset' by the archeologists who say that a historic building appraisal and heritage impact assessment of the structure needs to be submitted. Chesterfield and District Civic Society considers the old chapel to be one of the town's 'at-risk' buildings.

The Co-op The Co-op Food store, on Elder Way, closed in 2020 after 'a decline in sales'.

Victoria Centre The shopping centre on Knifesmithgate closed for unknown reasons at the beginning of March 2017. According to Land Registry documents, a London-based company called Metropolitan Properties Company (FGC) Ltd owns the historic property. The Derbyshire Times has previously contacted the business several times asking if it had any plans for the building – but no comment was given.