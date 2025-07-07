Phoenix Brickwork’s drywall and steel frame system (SFS) division offers multi-trade support to 40 projects across the UK

Phoenix Brickwork’s drywall and steel frame system (SFS) division is celebrating its 40th landmark project

Phoenix Brickwork started delivering multi-trade support to clients in 2017 – now its latest win is playing a central role in one of the region’s most ambitious regeneration schemes.

The division’s appointment on Huddersfield’s Our Cultural Heart regeneration project, by BAM Construction, will see the transformation of the former Queensgate Market into a modern food hall and library complex.

Led by Dave Newbold, Phoenix Group’s Drywall Managing Director, the seven-strong team specialises in delivering SFS, drylining, suspended ceilings, and acoustic finishes across education, residential, and commercial environments.

Dave said: “From our very first major project at the Faculty of Social Sciences for BAM in Sheffield, we’ve been focused on delivering design-led, technically robust solutions.

“Every space we work in has a unique set of acoustic, aesthetic and structural challenges, and the real reward comes from shaping those environments from an early design stage through to finished form.”

The Faculty of Social Sciences scheme - which had a combined package value of circa £3.5 million - earned national recognition when it won the Commercial Drylining category at the FIS Awards, helping to cement Phoenix Group’s place as a trusted multi-trade delivery partner for large-scale schemes.

Dave added: “Offering SFS, drylining, ceilings and finishes as a single service gives clients real confidence. It means we’re involved from the earliest design stages and can support critical path activities like external skin and internal partitions from day one.”

Christian Watson, Group Chairman at Phoenix Brickwork (UK) Ltd, said: “This is exactly the kind of project that shows the strength of our multi-trade approach. With expertise across masonry, SFS, and drywall, we’re able to step in early and add real value throughout.”

Phoenix Group has now been appointed to Phase One of the Our Cultural Heart development, delivering SFS, drylining, suspended ceilings and acoustic finishes to the site’s new food hall and library. The scheme, which started last summer, is part of a wider 10-year plan to revitalise Huddersfield town centre.

Phoenix Group’s role will help form the external structure and internal environments of two of the most high-profile new public buildings in the town. Construction is expected to continue into 2025.