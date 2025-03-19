Phoenix Brickwork supports major prison expansion project in Oxfordshire

National brickwork, scaffolding and drywall specialist Phoenix Brickwork, based in Pinxton, Derbyshire, is delivering specialist brickwork and scaffolding services as part of an expansion of HMP Bullingdon in Oxfordshire.

Construction is already underway on a new, fully electric, four-storey T60 houseblock – which is a standardised prison building design used in the UK.

This project will increase the Category B men’s prison’s capacity by 247 places and will contribute to the Accelerated Houseblocks Development Programme (AHDP).

The AHDP aims to expand the UK’s prison estate by 20,000 places and includes construction at six prisons in Channings Wood, Elmley, Highpoint, Hindley, Wayland and Bullingdon.

It is estimated that over 2,000 new jobs will be generated during this prison expansion programme and 750 more jobs within the newly established prison facilities.

Jamie Duerden, Brickwork Managing Director at Phoenix, said: “This project represents a significant investment in the UK’s prison infrastructure, and Phoenix Brickwork is proud to be contributing its expertise.

“The use of modern construction techniques, the focus on sustainability, and the commitment to a more secure United Kingdom makes this an important step forward for us in this sector.”

At HMP Bullingdon, the energy efficient houseblock is being constructed using Modern Methods of Construction (MMC), with components being manufactured off-site to reduce carbon emissions.

Designed as x-shaped buildings, the T60 houseblocks are built with wider landings to increase visibility of multiple wings, assisting the officers responsible with maintaining order without compromising on access to adjacent facilities such as healthcare and kitchens to promote rehabilitation and safety.

This design aligns with the Ministry of Justice’s commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency, ensuring a low-carbon, modern facility that meets the latest industry standards.

Phoenix Brickwork, which also has offices in Northampton, is delivering high-quality brickwork and scaffold to support the build, ensuring durability and precision in line with the project’s stringent requirements. In addition, BMH Scaffolding, part of the Phoenix Brickwork group of companies, will provide the scaffolding for this specialist project.

The expansion includes a workshop, a programme building, a two-storey admin facility and an extension to the recreation area, further supporting rehabilitation initiatives within the prison.

The expansion of HMP Bullingdon is part of a wider programme to modernise and increase capacity across the UK’s prison system.

Jamie said: “This project at HMP Bullingdon shows how we can focus on modern construction techniques and sustainability during this expansion programme. We are extremely happy to be involved in this project and will, as always, be delivering on time. It wasn’t that long ago that we also delivered at HMP Glen Parva, which is an adult male prison and young offenders institute in Leicestershire.”