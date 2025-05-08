Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Phoenix Brickwork, a specialist in brickwork, scaffolding and steel frame systems (SFS), is delivering multi-trade support to help rebuild a school in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business, based in Pinxton, Derbyshire, is supplying the brickwork, SFS, internal partitions and ceilings, and scaffolding packages at Ridgewood School to transform 12 tired and outdated buildings into a new three-storey, stand-alone learning space for 500 students.

This bespoke project for clients, BAM Construction, is part of the Government’s £1 billion schools rebuilding programme, which will overhaul 50 schools across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christian Watson, Group Chairman at Phoenix Brickwork (UK) Ltd, said he was excited to deliver multi-trade construction solutions from brickwork, SFS and drywall to scaffolding on this project.

Phoenix Brickwork offers multi-trade support to Government’s rebuild school project in Doncaster

He said: “For quite some time, Phoenix Brickwork has been able to offer clients integrated and reliable construction solutions.

“We are experts in masonry, SFS and scaffolding, and can offer multi-trade support and solutions for an array of construction projects.

“By delivering multi-trade support at Ridgewood School in Doncaster, we have been able to streamline project delivery which has minimised delays and coordinated issues that can typically slow things down.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ridgewood School in Scawsby is a net-zero operation and makes the way for a new green biodiverse campus, boosting the educational prospects for future generations. Work started last month (FEB), after the Doncaster school was selected as one of only 50 schools in the UK for the Government’s £1 billion schools rebuilding programme.

Work is underway by Phoenix Brickwork

Over the next few months, Ridgewood students will meet to choose a name for the new building and collect items to put in a time capsule. The foundations of the building have already been laid, and the steel structure of the building is now in place, marking a major step in the project’s completion.

Christian said: “Choosing a single contractor can streamline project delivery by consolidating responsibilities, leading to faster completion and better cost certainty.

“It can also minimise delays and create better coordination issues that could typically slow a site down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am proud of how Phoenix can provide interfacing construction solutions from brickwork, SFS and drywall to scaffolding.

“From our bases in Derbyshire and Northampton, we can take care of everything and this project is extremely exciting for us as we are offering multi-trade support.

“Already, we have made a fast and efficient start and delivering on time is always key.

“Phoenix has always wanted to be a ‘one-stop’ for integrated and reliable construction solutions and now we are. We can now provide our clients with simple solutions and consistent support from start to finish.”