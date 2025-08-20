Phoenix Brickwork lays nearly one million bricks at newly completed Secklow Gate flats

National brickwork and scaffolding specialist Phoenix Brickwork, based in Pinxton, Derbyshire, has completed its work on the prestigious Secklow Gate residential development in Milton Keynes.

The project, undertaken in partnership with long-standing client, Galliford Try, saw Phoenix Brickwork deliver both masonry and scaffolding services, marking the first time both divisions have worked together on a Galliford Try project.

Work took just under a year to complete, was valued at £4.5 million, and used 850,000 bricks across four buildings, which reached up to 11 storeys in height.

Christian Watson, Group Chairman at Phoenix Brickwork (UK) Ltd, said: "We are extremely proud to have successfully delivered the masonry contract for the Secklow Gate scheme, helping to create 329 private rental sector apartments in the heart of Milton Keynes.

Secklow Gate in Milton Keynes

"This project adds to our strong portfolio of award-winning work with Galliford Try, and it has been fantastic to collaborate once again with their talented team."

The development, located on Avebury Boulevard opposite the well-known Xscape building, features a central courtyard with commercial space spanning 12,700m2 and flexible parking solutions. Phoenix Brickwork played a crucial role in bringing the project to life, ensuring high-quality masonry and scaffolding services throughout the build.

Sam McSpadden, Scaffold Managing Director, added: "It has been a privilege to contribute both scaffolding and masonry expertise to such a significant project. Our team worked seamlessly alongside our brickwork division, showcasing the strength of our integrated approach. The continued trust from Galliford Try speaks volumes about the quality of our work."

A standout feature of the Secklow Gate development is the intricate brickwork, which includes a striking 'honeycomb' style and 'protruding headers' that add architectural interest and character to the buildings.

Secklow Gate in Milton Keynes

With this successful completion, Phoenix Brickwork continues to reinforce its reputation as a leading provider of masonry, scaffolding, and multi-trade support for major construction projects across the UK.