Phoenix Brickwork gets behind new Masonry Association of Great Britain which will offer cutting-edge training and a strong industry voice.

National brickwork, scaffolding and SFS specialist Phoenix Brickwork, based in Pinxton, Derbyshire, has backed the newly launched Masonry Association of Great Britain.

The new trade association will represent the whole of the UK’s masonry sector and will bring together contractors, manufacturers and suppliers across the masonry supply chain. It will also launch a state-of-the-art training school in Sheffield, and set up five training hubs across the UK, offering apprenticeships, workforce training and upskilling.

Phoenix’s Malc Hancock said he was excited to be a co-founder of the Masonry Association of Great Britain, alongside industry expert, Eve Livett, who has experience in operating trade bodies.

Their extensive knowledge and experience led them to collaborate and set up the MAGB, which they say will be “inclusive” and “accessible” for small contractors to large-scale enterprises.

Malc Hancock said: “We want to be inclusive and accessible and membership to the Masonry Association of Great Britain will mean that the sector will be fully supported. The voice of our industry will also be heard by the Government, and this is massive.

“The MAGB will focus on improving the future of the UK’s masonry sector and key areas will be to look after the workforce, education, apprenticeships and the upskilling of professionals.”

Plans are already in place to launch the new masonry academy in Sheffield, and sites for the five training hubs are being discussed. The new, state-of-the-art training facility will offer apprenticeships as well as registered installer programmes, to ensure that workers at every level of the supply chain are equipped with the right skills for work.

Talking about the new National Training Academy, Malc, who is now a director, said it would offer cutting-edge training opportunities in Sheffield, Nottingham and Northampton, and across the UK.

He said: “We need a more skilled and motivated workforce, and the academy will work closely with individuals who want to learn.

“Under the umbrella of the Masonry Association of Great Britain, we will provide quality upskilling so workers at every level of the supply chain are equipped with the skills needed to thrive. MAGB aims to fill a gap in the sector’s representation and our inclusive approach is what will set us apart from the rest.

“We know that some industry bodies focus on a specific subset of the sector, but MAGB’s broad membership will encompass the full range of masonry businesses – including those working in stone, brick, block, glass reinforced concrete and more.

“Membership is inclusive – and that is what we want the UK’s masonry sector to know.”

Eve Livett, CEO of MAGB, says empowering the masonry workforce is paramount and working with the Government is another key focus.

She said: “Hot on our topic hit list will be apprenticeships and quality upskilling so youngsters can access the latest materials and technology.

“Our members will receive first-class training which will remain relevant and responsive to the needs of today’s workforce. Exciting times are certainly ahead, and it is great to be on board.

“We understand the challenges facing the industry and now as a trade association, we can address some of the issues like skill shortages. Together, we can be a stronger and more unified voice for the industry.”

For more information on membership and how to get involved, visit masonryassociation.co.uk