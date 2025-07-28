Phoenix Brickwork delivers on project to create two new acute mental health units across Derbyshire

Some of the interior space.

Work on two landmark projects to create two mental health units in Derbyshire, has been completed by Phoenix Brickwork.

The specialist in brickwork, scaffolding and steel frame systems (SFS), delivered the full masonry package to the newly opened Derwent Unit, which is based at Chesterfield Royal Hospital in Chesterfield.

At the Carsington Unit, which sits in the grounds of Kingsway Hospital in Derby, Phoenix, which has offices in Pinxton, Derbyshire, and Northampton, provided masonry and BMH Scaffolding supplied all the scaffolding requirements to support the new 54-bed facility.

Work was carried out for client, Integrated Health Projects (IHP) – an alliance between Sir Robert McApline and VINCI Building UK – and the combined package totalled £5m.

New photographs of the Derwent Unit in Chesterfield, have been released by Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust showing the exterior of the building, bedrooms and some therapeutic facilities. As part of the project, there is now greater access to outdoor and green spaces, with exercise areas and outdoor sensory spaces which can be accessed directly from the wards – including a secure sky garden.

Christian Watson, Group Chairman at Phoenix Brickwork (UK) Ltd, said he was excited to deliver on these two mental health units in Derbyshire.

He said: “These momentous projects were carried as part of Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation’s Trust’s £150m Making Room for Dignity programme.

“The Phoenix Group embraced the work at both developments, which ushers in a new era of care for people in Derbyshire with acute mental health needs.”

Inside Derby’s Carsington Unit, there are single rooms and en-suite accommodation across three wards. It will serve adults of working age, relocating from the Radbourne Unit at the Royal Derby Hospital site.

This development provides a rare investment and a unique opportunity to improve the county’s adult acute care facilities to benefit the people of Derbyshire, giving service users and staff an opportunity to shape the future of mental health facilities and environments.

Mark Powell, Chief Executive of Derbyshire Heathcare NHS Foundation Trust, said he was confident that the new development will enhance the services that are currently available.

He said: “The Derwent Unit, along with the other five developments, will help us to provide first class healthcare, improving privacy and dignity.”

These two developments are the second of six facilities to open as part of Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundations Trust’s £150m Making Room for Dignity programmes, which will eradicate the use of dormitory-style accommodation across the county’s mental health facilities.

Christian said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank IHP and Vinci for trusting us to be part of this vital project.

“Our teams were extremely excited to be part of such an important and impactful development, and we know that these specialist units will benefit people across Derbyshire.”

Selina Ullah, Chair at Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, was pleased to share the news of the facility’s opening.

She said: “It has been an exciting day for Derbyshire. I am delighted we have now opened the doors of the Derwent Unit to staff, patients and their loved ones. An incredible amount of hard work has gone into this project, so a big thank you to everyone who has been involved.

“I am glad that we have addressed the gaps in the estate provision within mental health services and can now provide exceptional care to residents of Derby and Derbyshire.

“We are looking forward to seeing how these new developments achieve the best outcomes for our patients as well as our clinical teams."