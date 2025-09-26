Phase 2 completes at Horizon 29 in Derbyshire

Delivered on behalf client, Equation Properties, Phase 2 comprises two high-specification single-storey distribution warehouses, Units 7 and 8, each spanning approximately 250,000 sq. ft., including two-storey office accommodation, 23 loading docks and dedicated transport offices.

The completion marks a significant milestone in the continued transformation of the 1.15 million sq. ft. site, strategically located just one mile from Junction 29A of the M1, making it a prime location for national and regional logistics operations.

McLaren Construction also completed Phase 1A and 1B of Horizon 29 in February last year, which comprised four warehouse units (Units 1, 2, 4 and 5) alongside earthworks, CMC and VSC piling, concrete foundations, steel framing, lift shaft and stair installations, nets for roofing works and office elevation cladding.

With the latest phase now finalised, Horizon 29 continues to offer some of the region’s most sought-after logistics space with exceptional transport links north and south via the M1.

Constructed to a BREEAM rating of ‘Excellent’ and EPC ‘A’, Units 7 and 8 feature a wide range of sustainability enhancements including solar PV panels, air source heat pumps, LED lighting, electric vehicle charging points, enhanced cladding, and responsibly sourced materials. The units also incorporate biodiversity-friendly features such as bird and bat boxes.

The external works, also completed by McLaren Construction, have been carefully designed to fit in with rural surroundings due to their proximity to Bolsover Castle. These have included constructing hard standings, car parking, landscaping, drainage, and installation of 60-cycle racks per unit, along with new gate houses.

Luke Arnold, regional director of McLaren Construction Midlands and North, said: “Completing Phase 2 at Horizon 29 is the next major milestone for the expanding hub for large-scale logistics, which we have been an integral part of since starting construction on Phase 1A and 1B in 2022. We’ve delivered two more energy-efficient units to the same high standard as earlier phases, using sustainable materials and the latest low-carbon technologies.

“We’re proud to continue our work with our valued client Equation Properties to realise the vision for Horizon 29, a landmark destination for the East Midlands distribution and logistics sector.”