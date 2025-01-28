Pet superstore Jollyes announces plans for brand new store in Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Award-winning pet superstore Jollyes has announced it is to open a brand new store in Chesterfield later this year, as part or its expansion plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firrm, which already has 100 outlets across the UK, is set to open the Chesterfield premises in the first half of this year as part of expansion plans which will see it launch in a number of towns, as well as upgrade and refurbish some of its existing shops.

Jollyes said the new stores, including the Chesterfield branch, will give customers access to Jollyes’ raw food frozen ‘shop-in-shop’ and community pet clinics, which will offer vet services such as microchipping and vaccinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jollyes will open at Unit 2B on the Markham Retail Park, off Markham Road, in Chesterfield in April. The unit was previously occupied by home furnishing retail JYSK, which closed its Chesterfield branch last summer. The opening will see Jollyes recruiting up to 12 colleagues for the store.

Jollyes is set to open a store in Chesterfield later this year

Chief executive officer Joe Wykes said: “Being relentless in lowering prices to deliver on our promise to be the best value pet store in town is at the heart of our DNA and the promise we make to our customers. We’re looking forward to bringing that combination of low prices, service and expertise to even more communities during 2025.”

Jollyes had a strong 2024, winning new investment to fund its growth plaans, being named as the best retailer in Britain at the prestigious Retail Week awards for retailers under £250m turnover and making the Sunday Times’ list for the first time as one of Britain’s best big companies to work for.