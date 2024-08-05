Pet store and grooming salon purchase stores across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire

Pets & Friends with10 stores across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire have been purchased by a Nottingham-based family business with over 50 years experience in pet products. 

Pets & Friends, with stores in Mansfield, Hucknall, Sutton in Ashfield, Heanor, Gamston, Mapperley, Alvaston, Chaddesden, Wollaton and Littleover have been purchased by family owned, Nottingham-based PSR (Pet Store Retailing). 

The successful pet stores and grooming salons will continue to operate in store and online as Pets & Friends and Pets Parlour Grooming, brands that customers have come to know and love for their pet needs. 

The Brown family, owners of Nottingham based PSR have owned pet businesses for several generations from pet boarding to insurance and wholesale. They have a rich understanding of what customers want for their pets and are looking forward to growing and developing the Pets & Friends business over the next few years. 

New Managing Director Celebrates With Former Owners At StoreNew Managing Director Celebrates With Former Owners At Store
Paul Lewis Managing Director at PSR said: “All jobs across store management and store teams will remain in place as we look to continue to offer customers great service and products across all Pets & Friends Stores & in Pets Parlour Grooming Salons”  

He continued “PSR have been known to invest in independent pet retailing for a number of years and there will be exciting improvements made at Pets & Friends over the next few years, which we’re sure customers, their pets & Pets and Friends team members will love.”  

The 19 Pets & Friends stores which were previously owned by Kennelpak, offer customers a service led retail experience from free weigh-ins to harness fittings, puppy and kitten clubs, nutritional talks and grooming salons that cater for all pets including small animals as well as a fantastic range of products from quality dog food to cat litters and hay. 

Pets & Friends stores will continue to open and operate as usual and the teams appreciate customer support at this exciting time.  

Find your local store at www.petsandfriends.co.uk/pages/store-locator.

