Pet lover, 20, moves to Chesterfield to start new dog walking and pet sitting business

Lucy Foulstone, 20, of Nottingham, who has two years experience in animal care, moved to Chesterfield six weeks ago and has already started a new business in the town.

Peaky Pets and Paws offers dog walks as well as pet sitting for various furry friends including cats, rabbits, small rodents and even horses.

Lucy, who always dreamed of becoming a vet, spent last few years working in offices and taking care of animals part time.

Lucy moved to Chesterfield with her two labradors Benji and Lola.

She said: “I've worked in offices and I've just not enjoyed it. I'd rather be out and about every day than be tied up to my desk answering phone calls all day.

“For the last two years I was taking care of pets and walking dogs part time. But since I've moved here, I've decided to branch out, work for myself and set up my own business.

“Now my job is to provide a friendly and professional service for pet owners who can not always be available for their pets needs and of course our beloved pets come first.”

Since she set up a Facebook and Instagram page for Peaky Pets and Paws, Lucy has been contacted by several owners interested in her help.

She said: “I thought dog walking might be more popular around here, with Chesterfield being so close to the Peak District and with easy access to the countryside. Since I've been here I’ve noticed much more dogs and dog walking areas than in Nottingham.”

Lucy, who has moved to Chesterfield with two labradors Benji and Lola to join her partner who lives in the town, quickly fell in love with Peak District.

She said: “We have a love for the Peak District and exploring all the new walks

“There seems to be quite a big dog community around here and I've found that it's nice to take my dogs on walks around.

“I've got two young dogs myself and it has helped them to have other young dogs out with them. They seem to gain more confidence around other dogs that way.”

Lucy also offers pet sitting.

She said: “ Previous pets I have cared for but am not limited to are: dogs, including the large breeds, cats, rabbits and other small rodents, fish, turtles and horses.”