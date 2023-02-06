People’s champions promoted to upper echelons of renowned Chesterfield legal firm

Jane Cooper, on the other hand, took her inspiration from TV’s ‘Crown Court’ – she watched it with her grandmother as a young child and “decided I wanted to use the legal arguments I heard on the telly in real life as a way to help people”.Their skill, tenacity and passion for giving people a voice has this month ensured they become the newest partners at Graysons Solicitors in ChesterfieldJane Cooper heads up the Firm’s Personal Injury Department and Nikki Yavari heads up its Clinical Negligence Department.Peter Clark, managing partner at Graysons, said: ”Both Jane and Nikki have demonstrated their professionalism, skills and ability throughout their careers and I don’t believe there’s anyone better to fulfil the roles. They put people first, are well-regarded by clients and colleagues alike and have already enjoyed distinguished careers.“Their promotion marks a new beginning and exciting time for the Firm and it is wonderful to see promotion from within.”Graysons Solicitors specialise in property, family law, lifetime planning, wills, estates and trusts, elderly client services, personal injury and clinical negligence.The law firm first formed in 1925 and currently employs around 70 staff. Graysons is situated at Unit 14F, The Glass Yard, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield S41 8JY.