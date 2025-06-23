Penguin PR appoints digital marketing talent Danielle Williams as new account executive

Derby-based communications agency Penguin PR has appointed Danielle Williams as its newest account executive, strengthening its digital marketing and content creation offering.

Danielle joins the agency with a strong background in digital content, having previously worked with British Wheelchair Basketball. In this role, she played a key part in boosting the organisation’s online presence, producing engaging content that helped the national governing body reach new and wider audiences.

Alongside her professional achievements, Danielle has built a personal following of more than 22,000 TikTok users, showcasing her ability to create content that connects and resonates.

Her experience as an influencer gives her valuable insight into building digital communities and creating content that connects on a personal level - skills she now brings to Penguin PR’s client campaigns.

She is currently entering her final year of a journalism degree at the University of Derby and will work part-time with Penguin PR while completing her studies. Danielle has already supported several client accounts, developed social media strategies and secured media coverage.

She follows in the talented footsteps of Sarah-Louise Elton, now a key member of the Penguin PR team, who also joined the agency while studying at the University of Derby.

She recently celebrated two years with the company, progressing from a student placement to a fully-fledged PR professional.

Danielle said: “I’m really excited to join Penguin PR and work alongside such a talented and supportive team. I’m passionate about creating content that tells stories in fresh, engaging ways, and I’m looking forward to helping clients grow their digital presence.

“Working in an agency while completing my degree is an amazing opportunity. I’ve already learned so much and I’m eager to continue developing my skills and contributing to campaigns that make an impact.”

Penguin PR director Simon Burch said: "We are passionate about supporting emerging talent and giving young communicators the opportunity to thrive in a fast-paced, rewarding industry.

“Danielle has already made a fantastic start and we’re confident she will bring fresh ideas and digital expertise to the team and our clients."

Penguin PR works with a wide range of clients across the East Midlands and beyond, delivering PR campaigns, social media management and content strategy.