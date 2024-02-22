Peak District pub The George lands a place in National pub awards final

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The finalists in the influential pub industry awards, PubAid’s Community Pub Hero Awards, have been announced and The George, Castleton, The Peak District has been shortlisted.

The George was nominated by owner, John Judson, in the Community Sustainability category and has seen competition from almost 1000 other pubs nationwide.

This Community Sustainability Award recognises how pubs are helping the environment whether that’s in the pub itself or within the local area.

The George, Castleton

Two other pubs, The Three Moles and The Bell Inn, in Selham, West Sussex and Castle Hedingham, Essex respectively have also been shortlisted.

The pub was shortlisted because of its devotion to sustainability. It grows its own produce with solar power and bees, re-using and recycling materials and food, making its own products from garden, swapped, or foraged ingredients, donating soup to the elderly, saving electricity and composting kitchen waste, researching new ideas to reduce water use and carbon footprint, and preserving the Peak District and its staff’s mental well-being.

John Judson from The George Castleton, said: "We feel so proud to have been included in the last few for the community sustainability award. Thanks to all our hardworking team and local residents for the support along the way. Truly is a great achievement for a small family run village pub helping to reduce wastage wherever possible. Thank you."

The winners will be announced at an award ceremony, sponsored by Matthew Clark, at the Houses of Parliament on 5 March and all shortlisted pubs are invited to attend along with industry leaders and MPs.

Des O’Flanagan, co-founder of PubAid, added: “We launched these awards to celebrate the great work that pubs do for their community. The George is a perfect example of how pubs support and are a hub for many people in their community. The awards are in their fifth year and the volume of entries this year was staggering. What clearly came across from reading all the entries is that there are so many publicans that are doing amazing work nationwide. It was very hard to get to a shortlist so even getting to the finals is an amazing accolade for The George.