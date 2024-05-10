Peak District gift shop crowned 'Best Lifestyle Store' in regional awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Independent Derbyshire brand, Delightful Living, received a top award this month as customers voted them 'Best Lifestyle Store' in the coveted Muddy Stilettos regional awards.

Located in the Peak District village of Eyam, Delightful Living have made The Courtyard Barn at Eyam Hall Courtyard home to their thoughtfully curated range of homewares, gifts and accessories.

Business owners Anne Hyde and Paul McGreevy opened the store in April 2023 after moving their 16-year-old online business to the village. Just twelve months later the store has been named as Best Lifestyle Store in the Nottingham and Derbyshire region.

"When the opportunity came up to move our online business to Eyam, and open a bricks and mortar store in the same premises, we jumped at the chance." said Anne.

"We were thrilled to have been nominated for an award, and over the moon to have won!' she added.

"We've had tremendous support from the residents of Eyam and the surrounding villages, and are seeing customers returning again and again" said Paul. "Winning this award will help spread the word about our store and really get us on the map." he added.

The cobbled courtyard at Eyam Hall is an idyllic destination to shop, eat and drink in the heart of the historic village.