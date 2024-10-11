Peak District brewery set to open first London pub as part of expansion plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At a time when the pub trade is falling flat across much of the country, one Derbyshire operator seems to be foaming up fine with the announcement of its first foothold in the City of London.

Bakewell’s Thornbridge Brewery will open the Wild Swan around Easter 2025, at 99 Fetter Lane, minutes away from St Paul’s Cathedral and offices for some of the world’s biggest law and finance firms.

The project is being spearheaded by director Jamie Hawksworth, who grew up in Chesterfield and went on to found pub company Pivovar, which successfully launched another London pub specialising in northern beers before partnering with the brewery to form the Thornbridge & Co brand in 2017.

He said: “Since the beginning of Thornbridge & Co we have wanted to open a London site and bring our offer to the capital. I can still remember the excitement when I opened the Euston Tap 14 years ago and we are going to bring that level of excitement to London.

A designer's illustration of how the Wild Swan in London will look when it opens next year. (Image: Thornbridge & Co)

“We have worked long and hard with the developers YardNine and its great to be able to bring a new pub to Fetter Lane to replace the much-loved White Swan.”

He added: “Our aim will be to have a heavy cask beer offer, alongside some great keg beers and a fabulous wine list like our other Thornbridge & Co sites, we will also be offering food throughout the day.”

It is the latest sign of ambitious growth for the company, coming just three months after plans were revealed for the £1million Fargate in Sheffield city centre, adding to prime urban locations in York, Leeds and Birmingham and five community pubs in and around the Peak District.

Chief executive Simon Webster said: “We are very keen to expand and Sheffield and London are two sites we have been working on for over a year. We also have another site ready to go in 2025 and another identified for 2026.

Simon Webster and Jim Harrison, founders of Thornbridge Brewery.

“We are very selective on buildings we choose and make sure the rents are attractive to us. Each site is then invested in so hopefully we create a customer experience that is very engaging with some fantastic beers.

“There are not many central London pubs available so when we were alerted to this one we moved quickly. The close vicinity to a Central line station was key, so people from across London could get to us, and the area shares many businesses with our Birmingham site, the Colmore.”

The premises are part of a new building erected on the site of the White Swan, and previously the Mucky Duck, once a popular haunt with journalists working on nearby Fleet Street.

Simon said: “We decided that as there was some artistic licence from where the old pub was, we would do the same with the name and we have decided to call it the Wild Swan after one of our first beers.

“We are incredibly proud to join London’s beer scene and be able to create a new layer of history for the city.”

He added: “It’s always interesting to go and play in the capital – London makes a lot of noise about what is does so it will be great to get some good Derbyshire beer down there and show what we can offer.”

