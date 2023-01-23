Passionate hairdressers join forces to re-open only hair salon in Derbyshire village

Lynsey Wright, 40, has been running Do or Dye, a hair salon in Clay Cross for six years now, but a few weeks ago she was asked to help with opening another salon.

As the only hairstylist in Shuttlewood left the village, Lynsey has been approached by her dad Robert Agar, landlord of the Shuttlewood salon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynsey said: “My dad decided to go on a father-daughter adventure. As soon as he found out the hairdresser decided to leave, he asked me to help keep the salon open for local community.

Betsy Wakefield, Lynsey Wright and Jenni Dunn will launch Do or Dye hair salon in Shuttlewood next week.

“With everything closing down, he and his brother Peter wanted to keep more services for residents. There's only one shop in the village at the moment. The cost of transport out of the village is very expensive and the busses aren't regular at all.”

At first, Lynsey and her dad tried to advertise the hair salon and find someone willing to take over, but they received no offers. After six weeks they decided to step in and re-open the salon themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynsey, who has 20 years of experience in hairdressing, got the support of her colleagues from Caly Cross salon Betsy Wakefield and Jenni Dunn as they both decided to help her run Shuttlewood’s Do or Dye. They soon started working together to re-decorate the new salon.

Lynsey said: “We launch next week and I'm excited but nervous at the same time. The previous stylist handed in her keys last Saturday and it was a week full of work for us because we wanted to bring the salon to the standard of Do or Dye in Clay Cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenni, one of the stylists, redecorating the new salon.

“We had to do more work than we expected, but we've managed to finish decorating and now it's literally just putting the furniture up before we open.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The official launch is planned for Monday, January 23, and Do or Dye at 10 Woodthrope Road in Shuttlewood will be offering 20% off all services for the first two weeks. Clay Cross hairdressers will be joined by a male barber who will offer appointments on Wednesdays.