Passenger numbers continue to climb at EMA
The airport’s 2024 peak season has so far seen 135,500 more passengers than last year choosing to fly from the most effortless and central airport in the country.
The latest passenger figures come after EMA was ranked second in the UK for overall experience in the internationally-recognised Airport Service Quality rankings and reached the finals for Airport of the Year in two national awards. Throughout the summer, EMA has kept waiting times for security to 15 minutes or less for more than 99% of its customers. It also introduced a wide range of customer improvements in the terminal.
The airport’s peak season officially runs until the end of this month, to include the October half term when many families get away to more than 70 European and north African destinations within easy reach of EMA.
Up to 30 flights a day continue to depart from EMA this month, taking people to popular Spanish destinations such as Lanzarote, Mallorca, Alicante, Malaga, Fuerteventura, Tenerife and Reus; Greek options including Corfu, Crete, Kos and Rhodes; and Turkish resorts such as Antalya, Dalaman and Bodrum.
Destinations in Italy, Portugal, Egypt, Tunisia, Poland, Ireland and Jersey also remain on the flight schedules.
As usual, the number of flights will reduce over the winter months – although plenty of city breaks will be on offer including popular destinations for Christmas markets and routes to ski resorts in the Alps and Bulgaria. Then EMA will be gearing up for what’s expected to be an even busier summer in 2025.
EMA’s Managing Director Steve Griffiths said: “The growth in the number of people choosing to fly from East Midlands Airport is testament to our brilliant team delivering on our promise of effortless travel from the heart of the country.
“We’re welcoming more people from further afield who prefer the stress-free start to their holidays that we offer. And we’re continually in conversation with our airlines and are very confident of our ongoing growth for the summer 2025 season. In the meantime, while it’s a quieter time of the year, there are plenty of holiday options from EMA over the winter months too.”
