Partou women turn up the volume for Girls Out Loud

Leading day nursery provider Partou, which operates numerous settings the Midlands, has announced a partnership with UK-based social enterprise Girls Out Loud that works to raise the aspirations of teenage girls through early intervention initiatives.

And in an early double boost to the new collaboration, Partou Managing Director Samantha Rhodes has a become an official Girls Out Loud Ambassador, with five Partou team members joining its Big Sister mentoring programme, each woman committing to mentor a young girl for 12 months, offering guidance, encouragement and a listening ear.

The scheme begins with two full day training sessions followed by ongoing mentoring throughout the year, including group events, and concludes with a graduation ceremony.

Simone and Emily from Partou have already completed their training - under the direction of Girls Out Loud Girls Out Loud Founder/CEO Jane Kenyon MBE and lead coach Heidi Fletcher - and met their Little Sisters for the first time. Danni, Daniella and Tia will start their journeys shortly.

For Simone, becoming a Big Sister is a chance to give back. “Throughout my work and personal life, I’ve been fortunate to have some amazing mentors,” she said. “I wanted to offer that same support to a girl who might need it - and I've quickly realised I’ll learn a lot about myself along the way too.”

Emily’s motivation comes from her own experiences. “I grew up in a small family and would have loved the chance to have a mentor during my teenage years - someone outside my family to help make sense of things,” she explained. “Those years can be difficult.”

Both women admitted to some nerves before being introduced to their Little Sisters, but the meetings left them feeling more inspired than ever.

“I felt instantly more at ease when I met Sophie,” Simone said. “She’s lovely - and I’m really motivated to be the support she needs. I hope to give her tools and confidence she can carry through life.”

Emily shared a similar experience, commenting: “I was very nervous beforehand, but meeting Isobel made it clear why we were matched. It’s been a positive and empowering start already.”

This partnership with Girls Out Loud was initiated by Partou Managing Director Samantha Rhodes who has long been a passionate supporter of the charity. In her new role as an official Ambassador, she is helping to raise awareness, build connections and support fundraising so more girls can access the life-changing opportunities it provides.

“The work Girls Out Loud does is both inspiring and vital,” Samantha said. “I believe wholeheartedly in their mission to help girls grow in confidence, resilience and ambition - which aligns perfectly with Partou’s mission to build a better tomorrow. It’s a privilege to stand alongside an organisation making such a powerful difference.”

Girls Out Loud founder Jane Kenyon MBE said she was excited to welcome Samantha onboard. “Guided by the values of care, compassion and continuous learning, Samanatha champions a culture where every child, educator and family feel safe, supported and empowered,” Jane continued. “Her leadership is both strategic and heart-led, focused on delivering lasting impact through inclusive, child-centred care.”

Jane she was also “deeply impressed” by Simone and Emily during their two-day training session, and looks forward to meeting Danni, Daniella and Tia when they begin the process of becoming Big Sisters.

“The programme aims to empower girls with confidence, emotional resilience and self-esteem, helping them to make better life choices and achieve their full potential,” she added. “Through our new partnership, it is fantastic to see Partou women already having such a positive impact on what we do.”