Partnership celebrates launch of special needs workplace videos

Connected Futures in East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA) is proud to announce the launch of a series of inspiring videos featuring employees with Learning Disabilities and/or Autism Spectrum Conditions pursuing their career aspirations and thriving in the workplace.

The videos shine a spotlight on seven role models, each filmed in their workplace, talking about their job roles, what they enjoy, the challenges they’ve overcome, and offering advice for others looking to start their careers. They were launched on Wednesday 2 July at a special Role Models Roll-Out event at the University of Nottingham with invited guests, as well as the role models themselves.

Role models play a huge part in inspiring young people to follow their aspirations. However, evidence shows that young people with LD and/or ASC do not regularly see people like themselves represented in the workplace. The videos were commissioned, as part of the Connected Futures project, to help change that by showing relatable examples of success, and to encourage more young people into paid employment.

Paula Symonds, Projects Manager, said, “We are incredibly proud to highlight the stories of these employees, in a range of different job roles and sectors, and with different experiences. We hope to inspire others to move towards secure employment and inspire more employers to create inclusive, supportive, and sustainable workplaces.”

One of the featured role models, Owen, who works in Pest Control at the University of Nottingham, said one of his worries before starting work was that people would think those with disabilities can’t work. Owen and all the role models truly showcase that this isn’t the case, that they have talent, and can work!

View the videos at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNU4UNZa2Q_mbgbpnqw8VoOwKmTiK5SCr

Connected Futures in EMCCA – a partnership between Direct Education Business Partnership (DEBP), EMCCA, Nottinghamshire County Council and Derbyshire County Council - is one of only eight projects nationally to be awarded the Youth Futures Foundation’s Connected Futures Fund, which focuses on the development of local approaches to employing young people, particularly for those facing additional barriers.

For more information, email [email protected]