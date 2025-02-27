Paragon drives growth with expansion and leadership appointment

Paragon, a leading supplier of advanced cleaning products and solutions, has today announced its expansion with the opening of a new, state-of-the-art facility in Chesterfield.

Strategically located in the heart of the UK, the additional site signifies a major investment in the company’s growth, enhancing its ability to deliver industry-leading products and drive sustainable solutions across the industry.

The spacious warehouse features a 300% increase in pallet storage capacity, to support the company’s growing operations. This sits alongside a modern, high-tech office space for the team as well as a dedicated zone for Paragon Labs, the company’s innovation hub which encompasses product development, online and on-demand training, a cleaning manual builder and comprehensive data platform.

The site has been purpose-built to elevate operational efficiency and provide improved service delivery for customers. In addition, the buildings have achieved an excellent energy performance rating, underscoring Paragon’s commitment to lowering energy consumption and reducing its environmental impact.

Jorden Clay (L), Group General Manager, and Paul Urquhart (R), Managing Director outside the new facility

Paul Urquhart, Managing Director at Paragon, said,

“This is a pivotal moment for Paragon. The Chesterfield location not only underscores our commitment to growth and innovation but also strengthens our position as a trusted partner to customers across the UK.

“We have an ambitious long-term sustainability plan, and this expansion is a key step in delivering it. We estimate that this centrally located distribution hub will reduce CO2e emissions by 50% to 60%, primarily through fewer delivery miles, significantly lowering our carbon footprint. The facility has been designed with sustainability at its core, enabling us to operate more efficiently while expanding our capacity to better support our customers’ needs.”

A key part of this expansion is the appointment of Jorden Clay as Group General Manager. With extensive experience in logistics, implementation and business transformation, Jorden will be responsible for ensuring strategic goals are met, while maintaining continued excellence in customer service, operational efficiency and sustainable practices.

Jorden Clay, Group General Manager at Paragon, said,

“I’m thrilled to join Paragon at such an exciting time. This expansion is a testament to the company’s vision and ambition, and I’m looking forward to working with the team to drive growth, enhance our services and increase our operational impact.”

