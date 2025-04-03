Panattoni announces 15-year lease with CIRRO Fulfillment at speculatively built Panattoni Park J28

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Panattoni secures 15-year agreement at strategically located logistics site in the East Midlands

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Panattoni, the world’s largest privately owned industrial developer, has announced a significant lease agreement at its Panattoni Park J28 site with CIRRO Fulfillment, a global e-commerce fulfilment provider operating under the legal name Super Smart Service.

The agreement sees CIRRO Fulfillment take on a 345,284 sq ft unit at the strategically located logistics park, which is situated just off the M1, midway between Birmingham and Leeds. The company’s expansion is expected to create approximately 300 new jobs and generate an estimated £8 million for the local economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The facility will serve to boost CIRRO Fulfillment’s operational capacity across the East Midlands. The company already operates more than 10 warehouses in the region, partnering with major carriers such as Royal Mail, Yodel, Hermes, China Post, and DPD to support e-commerce giants including Amazon and eBay.

Panattoni Park J28

Andy Preston, Head of Development for the North Midlands and Yorkshire at Panattoni, commented: “The M1/J28 corridor is a prime logistics location in the East Midlands. This letting not only highlights Panattoni’s commitment to sustainable, high-spec developments but also supports regional economic growth. Super Smart Service will benefit from excellent connectivity, enabling them to efficiently serve customers across the UK.”

Panattoni Park J28 offers direct transport links to key urban centres including Sheffield, Nottingham, Birmingham, and Derby via the A38. Its central location enables access to 71% of the UK population within a 4.5-hour HGV drive, making it a compelling choice for logistics and distribution businesses.

Charles Lu, Head of Business Development Europe at CIRRO Fulfillment, said: “This lease at Panattoni Park J28 marks a key milestone in our UK expansion. The size, location, and specification of the unit are perfectly aligned with our growth strategy. We’re proud to play a role in supporting regional job creation and economic recovery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The park still has a second unit available for immediate occupation, comprising 231,191 sq ft. Both buildings feature 15m eaves, 50m service yards, two-storey hub offices, and boast BREEAM ‘Very Good’ and EPC ‘A’ ratings – underscoring Panattoni’s focus on sustainable development.

The leasing agents for the site are FHP, CBRE, and Cushman & Wakefield.