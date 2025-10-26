Palace Hotel to host launch event for new business club

Palace Hotel venue for Buxton Business Club

Buxton Business Club has chosen The Palace Hotel in Buxton as it’s venue for the launch event of the new club on Thursday 20th November at 5pm.

The launch event is free to attend for owners and senior managers at any business in Buxton, or if your business is out-of-town but has senior employees living in the town or vicinity.

During the evening, a short presentation will be made to explain the vision behind forming the club and some of the objectives for the future, together with opportunities to contribute to ideas for the future and enjoying a relaxing networking time for all.

Philip Whelan, Proactive Sales Executive at The Palace Hotel said, “We are looking forward to hosting the new Buxton Business Club to The Palace for its launch and are excited to be members of a new organisation for local enterprises.

“We are committed to supporting the business community and will be working with The Club to devise a series of member benefits to ensure that The Palace continues to be a hub for Buxton based companies, large or small.”

The launch of Buxton Business Club is a free to attend event in the Rippon Bar at The Palace Hotel & Spa in Buxton. from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday 20th November 2025.

Please note there will be a Paid Bar.

Come and join us to learn more about the vision of Buxton Business Club and the exciting plans for the future, network with other businesses in Buxton and the surrounding area, and contribute to supporting all Buxton businesses to thrive and inspire together.

About Buxton Business Club

It is free to join for owners and senior managers at any business in Buxton, or if your business is out-of-town but has senior employees living in the town or vicinity, starting with innovative bi-monthly network meetings and regular newsletters.

All business includes sole traders to large manufacturers, retailers, professional services, hotels, restaurants and cafes, entertainment venues, tourism venues, farming, quarrying and many more.

To learn more and sign up to receive details of future events and the newsletter, just visit www.buxtonbusinessclub.org or email [email protected]