Owners of historic Derbyshire pub and hotel seek new licensee to run business

National company Admiral Taverns is advertising for new operators to run the Greyhound in Cromford, which was built in 1778 to service the needs of the village mills and their owner Richard Arkwright.

A spokesperson for the company said: “This historical pub in beautiful surroundings is a fantastic opportunity and offers a ‘wow’ factor. We are looking for an experienced licensee/couple with vast knowledge of running food led site and letting rooms experience would be ideal.”

Describing their ideal tenants, the spokesperson added: “You will have experience in preparing and delivering a high standard of good quality food.

Could you see yourself taking over this famous pub in the Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage Site? (Photo: Admiral Taverns)

“You will be skilful and familiar with all areas of social media and modern marketing techniques. Championing customer service, the right retail offer, high standards and operational excellence will be fundamental to success.”

As well as doing steady trade from local residents, the Greyhound’s location means it is also popular with visitors combining the world heritage site attractions with a trip into the Peak District, and those planning a day of walking or cycling in the national park from the train and bus routes serving the village.

Many see it as an ideal base for their visit, with eight well-equipped en-suite rooms to let, impressive heritage decor and a promise of cask ales, fine wines and high-quality, premium culinary offerings, including a Sunday lunch menu with an enviable reputation, and Admiral say there is still untapped potential for the food service.

The premises feature a spacious open-plan bar and dining area, an elevated lounge and function room fit for small gatherings, private dining experiences, or meetings, plus a well-equipped catering kitchen with woodfire pizza, a courtyard terrace, parking area and staff accommodation.

Potential licensees are being asked to commit an initial investment of £31,750, then annual rent of £55,000 – though funding arrangements may be negotiable with the company for the right candidate. For the full details, see admiraltaverns.co.uk/pubs/the-greyhound-cromford.