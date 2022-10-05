Rob Hattersley is the managing director of The Maynard, a venue situated on Grindleford’s Main Road which incorporates a bar, restaurant and hotel.

He said the closure of Grindleford Bridge from October 3-16 for emergency repairs had seen his sales drop by around 66 per cent – forcing him to cut shifts for his staff.

“For the last two days we’ve been running at a third of our usual sales, which when you employ 50 people at the site, isn’t viable.

The Maynard has taken a significant financial hit due to the closure of the bridge. Credit: Mark Averill - Av’It Media

“We’re having to cut hours for staff on zero hours contracts and enforce holidays for other employees.”

Rob said that Derbyshire County Council, the authority responsible for the road closure, showed no consideration for the financial damage his business was now facing.

“The council has been nothing short of awful. They are cut-throat, and there's absolutely no empathy.

“I had sent them an email asking how to escalate this, as no one is being empathetic to our situation, and all I got back was a document which said that there is no compensation offered for these cases – which proved the lack of empathy.

Rob said the council have shown no empathy. Credit: Mark Averill - Av’It Media

“I’ve only been in business for two years and we don’t have any big backers. It’s just my life savings that I’ve put into this business, and quite frankly, the council don’t care – and that’s the biggest problem.”

Rob added that the council had failed to implement any signage to inform motorists that The Maynard was still open for business.

“They’re not even putting out the correct signage that is going to help us, or telling people that The Maynard is still open.

“We had people going to Fox House the other day, following the diversion, to be greeted with a ‘road closed’ sign. No one knew where that road was closed, which businesses were open or what was happening – it’s confusing everyone.”

The Maynard is set to lose tens of thousands in revenue while the closure is in place – and Rob called on the council to offer compensation.

“The signage is terrible, and we shouldn’t suffer as a small business because of council works. I’m losing tens of thousands of pounds of revenue for this, and I think we should be offered financial compensation.

“I can’t change the costs for our rent and utilities. I can amend staffing levels, force holiday, cut down on the supplies we buy in – but those fixed costs will mean I lose money this month.

“They’re not considering that at all. Not one person has apologised, and that’s what drives me up the wall more than anything else.

“All I’ve heard back is that my suggestions will cost them money – they don’t understand the money we're losing, and they’re not even meeting us halfway.”

Councillor Peter O’Brien, who represents Grindleford and Hathersage on Derbyshire Dales District Council, said he had pleaded with the council to highlight that businesses along the route were still open – but to no avail.

“The two week closure of Grindleford Bridge to enable urgent repairs is having a dramatic and potentially damaging impact on one the Peak District’s premier hotels and restaurants.

“Visitors and guests are now faced with a four mile detour to reach The Maynard, a few steps away from stunning Padley Gorge in the picturesque village of Grindleford. But County Council highway chiefs have refused to erect signage telling motorists that the hotel is open, and how to reach it via the diversion routes.

“I have spent three weeks imploring the County Council to put in the signage, not just for The Maynard, but for other village businesses like the Derwent Gallery, the Community Shop, Mount Pleasant Garage and St Helen’s Church – but to no effect.”

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “We need to carry out maintenance work on the bridge and local businesses were informed of the closure, which is scheduled for two weeks.

“We apologise for any inconvenience while the work is carried out but there are clear diversion signs in place and while we appreciate the concerns, we would only add signs for individual businesses in exceptional circumstances where they were to be affected by longer term roadworks.