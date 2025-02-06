Over £30,000 raised by legal firm BRM for Derbyshire hospices

Over £30,000 has been raised for two north Derbyshire hospice charities by Chesterfield legal firm BRM Law in their latest Will Month campaigns.

The campaigns saw Blythe House Hospice, in Chapel-en-le-Frith, receive a cheque for £13,135 and Ashgate Hospice, in Chesterfield, the recipient of £17,515.

The hospice charities, which care for those with life-limiting illnesses and their loved ones, have between them now received over £150,000 from the firm since 2017.

BRM, which also has an office in Sheffield, runs Will writing campaigns for various charities throughout the region every year.

(from left) BRM executive director Paul Berresford, paralegal Jess Bradfield, executive director Rob Woodhead, and paralegal Grace Blant, hand over a cheque to Ashgate Hospice’s IPU ward manager Karen Walker and individual giving and legacy officer Liam Bittles following their Will Month campaign for the charity.

In exchange for professional Will writing services, clients are offered the opportunity to make a voluntary donation – with a suggestion of £75 per person.

The funds help support vital services for charities reliant on donations to operate, such as Blythe House and Ashgate Hospice, which must raise millions annually above the funding they receive from the NHS.

Emily Passey, Corporate Fundraiser at Blythe House Hospice, said: “We are incredibly grateful to BRM for their unwavering support and dedication over the past seven years during Will Month.

“Raising £68,000 in that time is an outstanding achievement, and this incredible contribution has had a profound impact on our ability to provide compassionate care and essential services to local people and their families.

(from left) BRM executive director Paul Berresford, paralegal Grace Blant, and executive director Rob Woodhead, hand over a cheque to Blythe House Hospice’s corporate fundraiser Emily Passey following their Will Month campaign for the charity.

“The generosity of both the firm and their clients has made a real difference, and we cannot thank them enough for helping us continue to be there for those who need us most.”

Liam Bittles, Legacy Officer at Ashgate Hospice, said: “We are so incredibly grateful to BRM solicitors for their longstanding and unwavering support of Ashgate Hospice. Their commitment to our cause and the community we serve is truly inspiring, and their Will Month is a shining example of the support they give to us.

“Having a Will in place is one of the most meaningful ways to protect your loved ones and ensure your wishes are honoured. It also offers a unique opportunity to leave a legacy that supports vital care for others – something we see firsthand at Ashgate Hospice, where one in six patients are cared for thanks to gifts in Wills.

“To BRM and everyone who took part, thank you so much for your generosity and kindness. Your support allows us to be there for the patients and families who rely on us, both now and in the future.”

Rob Woodhead, Executive Director of Wills and Probate at BRM, said: “Hospice care is a vital service for people with life-limiting illnesses and their families. They provide nursing care at their facilities and at patients’ homes, counselling and bereavement services, support groups, therapy, and more for those going through incredibly difficult times.

“Everyone at BRM is proud to support their amazing work every year and the latest fundraising campaigns for Blythe House and Ashgate Hospice raised an incredible amount of money that will go towards two charities very close to our hearts.

“We would like to thank our clients for their generous donations during the Will Months and would encourage others thinking of putting a Will in place to consider our next campaigns in the coming months.

“Writing a Will is an important step to ensure your affairs are in order and your loved ones are provided for. By choosing BRM’s Will Month, you can be sure you are getting a professional Will and your donation is going to a worthy cause.”

The next BRM Will Month for Ashgate Hospice will be April and for Blythe House Hospice will be July. For further information on Will writing services from BRM visit www.brmlaw.co.uk/solicitors-for-you/wills-probate/wills.