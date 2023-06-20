Over £1.9million to be invested in Chesterfield thanks to new developments

The funding, which totals £1,901,033, forms part of the planning agreement for the new development on Inkersall Road and will be used to support services and improve facilities for both new and existing residents in and around the area.

Among the investment is £365,000 towards improving transport including bus stop enhancement and highway mitigation, as well as £29,000 towards public footpaths, and £480 per home towards healthcare as a result of the S106 agreement.

As well as this, the developer will be making four instalments of £325,224.50 through its Community Infrastructure Levy.

The show homes at Bluebell Meadows. Photo: Barratt and David Wilson Homes

Gary Chambers, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Sheffield, said: “Investing in local areas is an extremely important part of building a new housing development. We pride ourselves on our commitment to the local community and strive to support it wherever we can.

“We’re excited to see our Inkersall developments take shape, and we look forward to welcoming our first residents to the growing community.”

Alongside financial investment, Barratt and David Wilson Homes has supported the community in a number of ways since construction in Inkersall began. For example, the developer as donated mental health themed books and hi-vis vests to the nearby Inkersall Spencer Academy.

The new developments will consist of two, three and four bedroom traditional properties, which will appeal to a range of buyers looking for pastures new.