Outstanding-rated Derby apprenticeship provider opens state-of-the-art media centre to help employers upskill staff in creative skills in multiple industries

Ofsted outstanding rated apprenticeship provider Blue Lion Training Academy has hugely expanded its audio-visual apprenticeships with the launch of a brand new state-of-the-art media centre in central Derby.

Blue Lion, which runs apprenticeships in a wide range of sectors including marketing, PR, management and business improvement through the Lean Six Sigma programme, has opened up the cutting-edge suite of facilities at the Derwent Business Centre in Derby to help employers upskill their staff and entry level apprentices get the best start.

Baggy Shanker, MP for Derby South, was on hand to cut the ribbon on the new centre which allows Blue Lion to expand its apprenticeships, particularly in the audiovisual sector.

With its fully kitted out ‘Vibe’ podcasting and DJ studio; ‘Caezars’ live streaming and music production studio plus a brand-new classroom, Blue Lion’s new centre caters for apprenticeships teaching all the skills needed for professional podcasting, vlogging, video and music production plus DJ Skills and techniques.

Baggy Shanker, MP for Derby South, opening the new Blue Lion Training Academy media centre

Harj Dhinjal, managing director of Blue Lion Training Academy, said his aim in setting up the new media centre was to encourage employers to upskill their staff in important audio-visual skills through the Government-backed Skills England programme.

He said: “We’re excited to be launching our brand-new media centre at the Derwent Business Centre. I really want to put the creativity back into employment and encourage businesses to upskill their in-house talent. You might have a skilled IT Engineer who really wants to expand into recording and podcasting. With our training programme you can apply to us to do just that.

“So many people are starting podcasts or need professional standard recording skills or want a great audio-visual element when hosting events, this is the ideal way of allowing your own staff to be fully trained up in everything they need to deliver these contemporary requirements. At Blue Lion Training Academy we see our job as bridging the skills gap in businesses across England and this new media centre is an important part of that process.”

In launching the new media centre with its recording suite Harj is harking back to his own musical roots.

Baggy Shanker, MP for Derby South

A one-time residential DJ in nightclubs across the Midlands and London he was also behind the talent show Brit Asia Super Star, which ran for three series on Sky TV.

Baggy Shanker, MP for Derby South, said: “I’m so impressed with this new media centre that Blue Lion Training Academy has created. These facilities are excellent.

“The Government is committed to supporting apprenticeships as an alternative route to gaining vital skills. University isn’t the only pathway and apprenticeships offer lots of great opportunities.”

Tommy Edwards, who will be running Vibe studios for Blue Lion Training Academy, is the first person to complete its Level 5 Audio Visual Technical Apprenticeship programme, after pivoting from a previous career in London in photography and videography.

Tommy, 39, said: “It was fun and interesting to be able to focus and specialise in this area and to see it grow into Vibe studio. Through Blue Lion I trained one day a week – and the rest of the time while undertaking an apprenticeship you are in your regular employment.

“Going through this process has given me a much more comprehensive understanding of the tech and how to use it.

“We are living in a digital, live-streaming world. This has always been something I’ve been involved in, but now I fully understand the bones of how it works. There is quite a lot of technical understanding needed.

“I’ve had experience in running a creative studio – this is another level up. Podcasts are an emerging market.

“What this media centre is, is a creative hub. It’s a platform for new and emerging DJs and other music and recording-based creative people. If you wanted to set this up by yourself at home you would need a lot of money. Here you can just come in with your idea and watch it grow.

“Doing this apprenticeship was a good opportunity for me at the right time. I believed in what Harj wanted to achieve and felt I could bring something to it.

“I don’t think employers are aware of what technical courses are out there and the opportunities that upskilling staff through apprenticeships are available.”

The Government has this year announced a host of apprenticeship reforms designed to turbocharge the economy. These include reducing the minimum duration for apprenticeships to eight months and increasing the scope of qualifications available, with figures showing that apprentices will drive £25bn in economic growth over their lifetime.