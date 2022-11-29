The store, which opens today, is more compact than traditional GO Outdoors super-stores with a full range of stock available to order for collection.

The new store, on Main Road, will be one of the first of many GO Outdoors Express stores across the country.

John Hinde, Retail Director for GO Outdoors said: “We are extremely excited and proud to be able to expand GO Outdoors onto the high street in Hathersage, and to serve customers within the convenience of their new local store.

“We have had a brilliant couple of years at GO, as more and more people are reaping the benefits of the outdoors for their physical and mental well-being, and this expansion is the outcome of that success.

“Store Manager Jon Burton is looking forward to offering customers an unbeatable range of outdoor clothing, footwear and equipment, whilst supporting the local community and high street.”

