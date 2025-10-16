Origin reaches major milestone at £20m ARK scheme

ARK, Markham Vale

Origin has reached PC on the first phase of its £20million ARK development, providing 107,000sq ft of ESG-compliant industrial and logistics space at Markham Vale.

Origin is a joint venture partnership between HBD, part of Henry Boot, and Feldberg Capital. It owns and develops next-generation, ESG-compliant I&L assets in the mid box market and aims to deliver £1billion of high-quality schemes over the next seven years.

Capital Angling recently secured the first unit at ARK, taking 17,050sq ft at the flagship M1 industrial and logistics destination.

Phase one comprises four units; all BREEAM Excellent with EPC A rating, ensuring occupiers are meeting increasingly stringent ESG expectations while reducing costs.

HBD recently submitted a planning application for the second phase of ARK, which comprises a final 53,000sq ft unit.

Vivienne Clements, Executive Director at HBD, said: “ARK was one of the first Origin schemes on site so it’s great to see phase one complete. Markham Vale is a proven I&L location, providing occupiers with excellent transport links and sustainable infrastructure plus a strong local labour supply. While supply has increased within the region, there remains a shortage of good quality stock in prime locations; particularly for best-in-class, ESG compliant space."

Jamie Acheson, Managing Director of Feldberg Capital, commented: “The completion of the first phase of ARK marks an important milestone in Origin’s long-term strategy to build a high-quality, scalable portfolio in the mid box I&L sector. This segment continues to show strong occupational demand and resilience and we see significant opportunity to create value through well-located, sustainable developments. The scheme sets a strong precedent for what we aim to achieve and it’s fantastic to see phase one completed to budget and ahead of schedule.”

Markham Vale is a landmark 200-acre I&L scheme delivered by HBD in joint venture with Derbyshire County Council. An award-winning development, it sits at the heart of the motorway network with direct access to the M1 via J29a. More than 2,600 new jobs have been created since work began, with occupiers including Great Bear and Sterigenics.

JLL and CPP are joint letting agents at ARK on behalf of Origin.