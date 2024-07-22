Opticians puts children’s safety in frame
‘It’s really important to us that we support the local community,’ Kuldip Dosanjh, store director at Specsavers Ripley, says. ‘We hope the vests will provide some peace of mind for parents and for the volunteers who look after the children when they are taking part in outdoor activities.’
The group of youngsters will now be able to wear their jackets with pride when completing activities throughout the year.
‘It’s our 10th anniversary in-store next month and we’ll be raising money for the Rainbows as we celebrate. We’re sure they’ll put the vests to good use and we’re looking forward to seeing what they get up to during the summer months,’ Kuldip concludes.
To book an appointment at Specsavers Ripley, visit: www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/ripley or call 01773 741515.
Alternatively, you can visit the team in-store at 22 Oxford Street, Ripley, Derbyshire, DE5 3AL.
