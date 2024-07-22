Opticians puts children’s safety in frame

An opticians in Ripley is helping to ensure youngsters in the local community can be seen clearly by donating 20 high visibility vests to the 4th Ripley Rainbows group. Specsavers at 22 Oxford Street, Ripley, has donated vests to the Rainbows to ensure the children stay safe when out and about in the area and earning their badges.

‘It’s really important to us that we support the local community,’ Kuldip Dosanjh, store director at Specsavers Ripley, says. ‘We hope the vests will provide some peace of mind for parents and for the volunteers who look after the children when they are taking part in outdoor activities.’

The group of youngsters will now be able to wear their jackets with pride when completing activities throughout the year.

‘It’s our 10th anniversary in-store next month and we’ll be raising money for the Rainbows as we celebrate. We’re sure they’ll put the vests to good use and we’re looking forward to seeing what they get up to during the summer months,’ Kuldip concludes.

The 4th Ripley Rainbows putting their vests to good useThe 4th Ripley Rainbows putting their vests to good use
