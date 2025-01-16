Opticians focus on collecting toy donations for children in hospital

Members of the team from Specsavers Derby delivering toy donations to the Royal Derby Hospital children’s ward.

The team at a Derby opticians has been collecting toys for the Royal Derby Hospital children’s ward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colleagues at Specsavers in the Derbion shopping centre appealed to customers and the local community for brand-new toys to donate to the children who are currently spending time on the ward.

The team, who regularly support the children’s ward with donations, collected an impressive number of items, including art and craft supplies, puzzles, teddies and soft toys, cars and colouring books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘As always, the support from our team, our customers and the local community has been brilliant. Hopefully, thanks to everyone’s generosity, we’ve been able to put a smile on the faces of those who are unable to be at home at the moment or who face the prospect of time in hospital. It was fantastic to receive so many donations and we really hope it made a difference. We’d like to say a huge thank you to every single person who has supported us,’ says Uan Gohil, store director at Specsavers Derby.

‘It’s important for us as all to give back and recognise the role we can play in supporting those in our local community who are less fortunate than ourselves. With that in mind we will be continuing our ongoing commitment to support the Royal Derby Hospital in 2025,’ continues Uan. ‘Next up we will be collecting chocolate eggs and sweet treats in the run up to Easter so please keep an eye out in store closer to the time to find out more.’

For more information or to book an appointment, visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/derby or call 01332 294939.