Opticians celebrate landmark 30th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Oakwood Eyecare has been at the heart of the community since its establishment in February, 1994 by Liz and Tom Jackson, serving generations of patients across those three decades.

To commemorate their anniversary, the team held an event on Saturday 10th February where patients were welcomed into the practice to join staff in their celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests in attendance were greeted with a complimentary cake and refreshments as well as styling consultations, courtesy of their experienced team amidst a showcase of their entire selection of frames from Wolf Eyewear.

Oakwood Eyecare Team

During its 30-year history, Oakwood Eyecare has established itself as a family-run practice that pays due care and diligence to each individual patient that walks through their doors, forming strong relationships with their clients as well as the wider community.

Tom Jackson, Director and Optometrist at Oakwood Eyecare, said: “I’m really proud of how far the practice has come since we opened in 1994, so much has changed in terms of frames and technology, but I think we still have the same values now as we did when we first started.

“I think our patients keep coming back to us because we treat them like family; we get to know them and their wants and needs and give a really personalised service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s great to be able to give back to that community that has supported us for so many years and celebrate this special anniversary with them.”

Oakwood Eyecare practice

Over the years Oakwood Eyecare have introduced new technology, such as OCT scans in 2013, and were the first opticians in Derby to offer Optomap Ultra-widefield scans (since 2021). As well as the extended eye examinations they also offer various methods of Myopia Management including daily contact lenses, spectacles and uniquely Ortho K overnight lenses.

The team often see emergency appointments referred by the eye clinic, GP’s and the 111 service (as part of the Derby Minor Eye Conditions Service) and have brought Overlay Assessments and Colorimetry (for customised tinted glasses which can make a huge difference to some people with reading difficulties or migraine sufferers) to the local community.

The practice was even refitted with a new look in 2017, providing the practice with a fresh lease of life and a more modern and sleeker look to reflect the professionalism and dedication of the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The anniversary means a great deal to those at the practice, with many on the team having worked at the practice for over 10 years and many accrediting the practice for their ongoing training and development in the optical field.

Oakwood Eyecare Directors, Tom and Liz, cutting the cake

Joint Director and fellow Optometrist, Liz, added: “Being a part of an independent company that has been in business for this long is truly amazing and the whole team love to work here.

“It’s also a really great opportunity for the team to celebrate this achievement and all of the hard work that they have been putting in over the past few years.”

After 30 years of dedicated service, the team at Oakwood Eyecare look forward to continuing to provide friendly, high quality standards of clinical excellence for the eyecare needs of Oakwood and the wider Derbyshire community.