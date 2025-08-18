Opera PR & Communications appointed by heritage railway
The agency has initially been brought in to deliver a new website, around which the company's marketing activity is centred. The new website will feature drone video footage and original photography, provided in-house by Opera PR & Communications.
This will be followed closely with social media support, implementing email marketing campaigns and PR consultancy.
The focus of the marketing campaign will be to promote forthcoming events that the railway will be organising and hosting, including the Wizard Express (part of Wirksworth's Wizarding Day on 5 October), a murder mystery on 1 November and the return of Santa's Enchanted Journey, which will run throughout December.
Commenting on the appointment, Simon Turton, the founding director of the Baslow-based agency said: "We're delighted to be on board with the Derbyshire's longest heritage railway.
"We look forward to delivering their new website and to providing on-going support for this well-established and very popular tourist attraction."
Ecclesbourne Valley Railway, based at Wirksworth Station, operates Derbyshire's longest heritage railway, whose 9.5-mile line connects the town with Duffield (where passengers can transfer for mainline rail services).
Opera PR & Communications provides a wide range of marketing services to clients around the UK, including property developers, leisure and hospitality operators, professional services companies, training and development consultants, and suppliers to the building trade.