Opera PR & Communications appointed by heritage railway

Class 47 diesel locomotive arriving at Duffield Station

Baslow-based Opera PR & Communications has been appointed by the directors at Ecclesbourne Valley Railway to provide a range of marketing and digital design services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The agency has initially been brought in to deliver a new website, around which the company's marketing activity is centred. The new website will feature drone video footage and original photography, provided in-house by Opera PR & Communications.

This will be followed closely with social media support, implementing email marketing campaigns and PR consultancy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The focus of the marketing campaign will be to promote forthcoming events that the railway will be organising and hosting, including the Wizard Express (part of Wirksworth's Wizarding Day on 5 October), a murder mystery on 1 November and the return of Santa's Enchanted Journey, which will run throughout December.

Passenger services arriving at Shottle Station, hauled by The Duke, steam locomotive, and a Class 33 diesel

Commenting on the appointment, Simon Turton, the founding director of the Baslow-based agency said: "We're delighted to be on board with the Derbyshire's longest heritage railway.

"We look forward to delivering their new website and to providing on-going support for this well-established and very popular tourist attraction."

Ecclesbourne Valley Railway, based at Wirksworth Station, operates Derbyshire's longest heritage railway, whose 9.5-mile line connects the town with Duffield (where passengers can transfer for mainline rail services).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opera PR & Communications provides a wide range of marketing services to clients around the UK, including property developers, leisure and hospitality operators, professional services companies, training and development consultants, and suppliers to the building trade.