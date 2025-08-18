Opera PR & Communications appointed by heritage railway

By Simon Turton
Contributor
Published 18th Aug 2025, 14:19 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2025, 14:44 BST
Class 47 diesel locomotive arriving at Duffield Stationplaceholder image
Class 47 diesel locomotive arriving at Duffield Station
Baslow-based Opera PR & Communications has been appointed by the directors at Ecclesbourne Valley Railway to provide a range of marketing and digital design services.

The agency has initially been brought in to deliver a new website, around which the company's marketing activity is centred. The new website will feature drone video footage and original photography, provided in-house by Opera PR & Communications.

Most Popular

This will be followed closely with social media support, implementing email marketing campaigns and PR consultancy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The focus of the marketing campaign will be to promote forthcoming events that the railway will be organising and hosting, including the Wizard Express (part of Wirksworth's Wizarding Day on 5 October), a murder mystery on 1 November and the return of Santa's Enchanted Journey, which will run throughout December.

Passenger services arriving at Shottle Station, hauled by The Duke, steam locomotive, and a Class 33 dieselplaceholder image
Passenger services arriving at Shottle Station, hauled by The Duke, steam locomotive, and a Class 33 diesel

Commenting on the appointment, Simon Turton, the founding director of the Baslow-based agency said: "We're delighted to be on board with the Derbyshire's longest heritage railway.

"We look forward to delivering their new website and to providing on-going support for this well-established and very popular tourist attraction."

Ecclesbourne Valley Railway, based at Wirksworth Station, operates Derbyshire's longest heritage railway, whose 9.5-mile line connects the town with Duffield (where passengers can transfer for mainline rail services).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Opera PR & Communications provides a wide range of marketing services to clients around the UK, including property developers, leisure and hospitality operators, professional services companies, training and development consultants, and suppliers to the building trade.

Related topics:Derbyshire
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice