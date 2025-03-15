One year anniversary for Bolsover B&B

The Willows B&B is celebrating its 1 year anniversary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louise and Andy have been thrilled with how many guests they have welcomed from all over the world - the US, Australia, Canada, France, Sweden and the UK.

To celebrate they are holding an Open Day on Sunday, 6th April between 12pm and 4pm for anyone to pop by and take a look at the rooms and what guests can expect to enjoy during their stay.

The hosts feel that the more local people know of the B&B, the more recommendations they will receive. Word of mouth is always the best! The B&B has 5* star reviews on Google and TripAdvisor!