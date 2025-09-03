One of a kind headquarters building in Derbyshire hits the market for £3.95 million

Waters View

Savills, on behalf of C W Sellors, has launched the freehold sale of Waters View in Carsington, Ashbourne, Derbyshire, for £3.95 million. The property was previously used as a world class venue for jewellery manufacturing, hospitality, events and as a retail boutique and is suitable for a variety of uses subject to planning permission.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Designed by award winning architects, the three storey building provides over 20,000 sq ft of accommodation on a site extending to 17.525 acres (7.092 hectares). There is extensive customer and staff welfare facilities and an open plan roof terrace with a separate bar and kitchen. Externally there is outside exhibition spaces and parking.

It is located on the periphery of the Peak District National Park in an area of outstanding natural beauty in the county of Derbyshire in Carsington. The property is in an unrivalled location, sitting on the edge of Carsington Water, one of the largest inland bodies of water in the United Kingdom. It also provides good accessibility to the B5035.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victor Ktori, head of office and commercial department at Savills Nottingham, says: “This is a striking headquarters building built to high specifications. The property is ideally situated to capitalise on the strong tourist trade, outdoor pursuits market and affluent residential population. There is scope for alternative uses and further development subject to planning permission.”