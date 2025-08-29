Office move for expanding Derby surveyor

Derby chartered surveyor and construction project management firm Invise Ltd has relocated its HQ in advance of its fifth anniversary.

The specialist business, founded by managing director James Baker during lockdown, has moved from its serviced office space at Sadler Bridge Studios, in Bold Lane, Derby, to leased premises down the road in Friar Gate.

James, a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (FRICS) – an accolade held by only a handful of the nation’s top chartered surveyors – said the move was the result of sustainable growth over the past four years.

“We’ve seen our client base steadily increase since I launched the business in 2020 from an old laptop in my spare bedroom,” said James.

The Invise Ltd team outside their new HQ

“I’ve always operated the business on the back of a carefully considered business plan. There is always room for flexibility, and I update the plan at least every year, but the timing of our move reflects a plan truly coming together!”

This latest move to the firm’s new home, at 82 Friar Gate, Derby, has coincided with an identical move by Worcester Lloyd architects and structural engineers. Worcester Lloyd, which previously occupied the office next door to Invise at Sadler Bridge Studios, was also looking to expand its business, so suggested sharing the Friar Gate property.

James, who has 25 years’ experience as a chartered surveyor, said: “The timing couldn’t have been more perfect. We’re both relatively young companies with an ambition to grow.

“We also share the same approach to customer service excellence and, importantly, not getting too big for our boots too quickly. This steady growth has always served us well at Invise.

“It goes without saying that we have a great relationship with the team at Worcester Lloyd, so we’re delighted that our respective ducks are both in a row at the same time and we can continue being neighbours.”

Dean Lloyd, director at Worcester Lloyd, added: “This move represents an exciting milestone for both our firms. Being under one roof at Friar Gate gives us the opportunity to collaborate more closely while continuing to build our respective businesses. Having three company directors in the building, sharing similar starts with laptops at home, continues to be an invaluable mini support network to discuss plans, challenges and opportunities for the future.”

Marissa Worcester, director at Worcester Lloyd, said: “We are delighted to have expanded the Worcester Lloyd team, which has meant needing a larger office. Moving with James and Nathan at Invise has made this move even more exciting as we now have the opportunity to collaborate on even more projects together.”

Invise offers surveying and project management services to a wide range of clients and industry sectors. These range from commercial offices, hotels and manufacturing facilities to schools and retail chains. The firm also provides domestic residential surveys and project management services.

Launched with a float of just £450 during the Covid-19 pandemic, Invise quickly returned a healthy turnover of £60,000 in its first year – and has continued its upward trajectory ever since. It officially celebrates its fifth birthday on October 1, 2025.

For more information about Invise, visit www.inviseltd.co.uk.