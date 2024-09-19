Oberoi Business Hub welcomes Lovedays to growing law community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lovedays Solicitors has become the latest to join Oberoi Business Hub’s expanding law firm client portfolio. The growing firm has offices in Matlock, Bakewell, Wirksworth and, more recently, with Brooke-Taylors in Buxton and has appointed Oberoi Business Hub to handle their busy call handling function.

The Pride Park-based Oberoi call handling team are ensuring that all incoming calls are answered quickly and professionally. Their service includes 24/7 and online live chat support as well as regular management reports to monitor the nature of incoming calls and the response efficiency.

Lovedays Solicitors’ managing director Richard Roberts explained: “As a firm we pride ourselves on face to face personal service and decided to outsource call handling some time ago to enable our reception teams to focus on clients coming into the offices rather than their attention being diverted elsewhere.

“Keen to use a local firm, we recently moved this important function from a national provider to Oberoi Business Hub where we now receive a far superior quality and more cost-effective service.

“Investment in marketing is pointless if you cannot maintain consistently high levels of customer service, including ensuring that every call is answered quickly and efficiency.

“Having a dedicated call handling service provided by a professionally-trained team is therefore vital in this day and age and the move to Oberoi Business Hub has been seamless with results proved from day one.”

Oberoi Business Hub manager Jodie Brady continued: “Whatever our clients’ requirements, our call handling services are designed to be cost effective and flexible.

“Our highly-trained team essentially become part of the customer’s in-house team. They ensure client communications are handling efficiently and professionally – creating the right first impression on behalf of our customers and relieving the pressure on individuals to be able to concentrate on their workload without interruption.”

Founder and managing director Kavita Oberoi OBE concluded: “Lovedays Solicitors are very clear about the service they require and we were able to prove how our structured and professional approach stands up to stringent monitoring and evaluation.

“We have many years’ experience working with law firms both through our serviced office network and with back-office services including call handling and are delighted to welcome Lovedays to the growing Oberoi Business Hub community.”