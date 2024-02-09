Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nuzest believes good nutrition is the foundation of a healthy and happy life and recognises the benefits of a more plant-based diet for both personal health and the environment. Through developing the cleanest and most beneficial products possible Nuzest aims to make a material and positive difference to people’s lives.

Adrian Beckett, Nuzest Europe CEO says, "We are extremely excited to be announcing the Nuzest 5K Challenge and becoming a partner with the Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K. Our company is dedicated to promoting health and wellness, especially at community level where we are based here in Chesterfield, it is an honour to support and enable the launch of the new 5K event.

“The opportunity to be involved in such an event is truly exciting for us. It gives us a platform to showcase our dedication to health and wellness while also supporting a fantastic event that encourages people to get active. We are excited to see the positive impact this partnership will make for everyone involved."

The new 5K will form part of the Chesterfield 10K Running Festival weekend and will allow all runners to take part in the event which will take place within Queens Park on Saturday 23rd March.

Adrian added “We are really excited to be sharing some of our products with all of the runners and their families but in particular to launch the Nuzest Runner and Family Zone which operate across both the Saturday and Sunday. People will have the opportunity to spin the Nuzest wheel and win prizes.”

John Timms, Event Director, said “It's a pleasure to welcome Nuzest as a new partner for our upcoming race.

“Their dedication to nutritional support and overall health aligns perfectly with our event's objectives. With a larger community now established among our partners, we can’t wait for our upcoming weekend of events.

“We are also delighted to announce that they will be the title partner of our 5K Challenge which will be taking place on the 23rd March and is open to 10K participants and their families.”