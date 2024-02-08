Number of Companies in Derbyshire Reaches Record High
The statistics are taken from the Inform Direct Review of Company Formations, using data from Companies House and the Office for National Statistics.
Across the county’s districts, Derby formed the greatest number of new businesses (2,925), followed by Erewash (742) and Amber Valley (733).
John Korchak, Managing Director at Inform Direct, said: “It is really good news that Derbyshire can celebrate a record number of companies.
“The year undoubtedly presented a range of challenges for business including tepid predictions of economic growth, volatility in energy prices and uncertainty from world events. But while the number of new company formations in Derbyshire actually fell slightly in 2023 versus 2022, more companies were formed than dissolved.
This shows the resilience of Derbyshire businesspeople, keeping their companies afloat in a challenging year.”
“This positive picture is mirrored in the overall position for the UK which saw the highest ever number of companies as well. The total number of UK companies rose to a record 5,476,772. In addition, UK company formations hit a record 900,006 in 2023.
Dissolutions of UK companies totalled 662,915, an increase on the 578,679 companies dissolved in 2022.
Inform Direct is a company secretarial and formation specialist. Its award-winning company secretarial and formations software currently supports 350,000 UK companies.