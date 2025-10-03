Now open: Birds Bakery celebrates revamped Arnold store

Reopening on Thursday 3 October, the store has been transformed with Birds’ updated branding, featuring a brighter and more modern look designed to give customers the best possible experience.

The refreshed store includes both seating and takeaway options, providing a welcoming space for customers to enjoy everything from a morning coffee to a family lunch or a well-earned sweet treat. Inside, playful design touches and a warm new colour scheme bring Birds’ ‘fresh as a daisy’ promise to life, while ensuring there’s still plenty of room to browse and shop all the classics.

The refurbishment forms part of Birds’ ongoing investment in its East Midlands stores, blending heritage with modern comforts to make sure every customer - long-standing regulars and new visitors alike - feels at home.

As well as the traditional bakes, pastries, and breads Birds has been known for since 1919, the Arnold store will also serve Birds’ brand new products such as Chocolate Chip Cookies and Cheese & Ham Croissants, amongst usual favourites.

Jamie Bird, joint managing director at Birds Bakery, said:

“Arnold has always been a special location for us, and we’re delighted to be reopening with a fresh new look. We’ve worked hard to make the store a welcoming, comfortable space for every customer while keeping everything people love about Birds at the heart of it.

“It’s really important to us that we invest in our communities, and we can’t wait to see both familiar and new faces enjoying the revamped store.”

Birds Bakery’s Arnold store is located at 29 Front Street, NG5 7EA, and is open from 7:30am-5pm Monday to Saturday, and 8am-3pm on Sundays.